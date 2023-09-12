Wanblee man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 20-year-old Bradlee Doyle of Wanblee was in federal court Monday, pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

The factual basis statement in the case says Doyle attempted to or engaged in a sexual act with a minor in July of 2022 in Wanblee.

The minor was between the ages of 12 and 16 years old and was at least four years younger than Doyle.

Doyle faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.