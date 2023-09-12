Sturgis city manager candidates withdraw just weeks before final interview

The search for a city manager in Sturgis has come to a pause after the leading candidate withdrew.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The two leading candidates for the Sturgis city manager position both withdrew just weeks before the final interview process.

Now, the Sturgis mayor and council want to take some time to discuss plans before going forward.

Candidates would have met in person with the mayor city staff, council, and leaders of the community later this week, but that’s before those candidates withdrew.

The previous city manager of 11 years, Daniel Ainslie resigned in April leaving the position vacant.

The position has been open since May 2 and the search for a new candidate is on pause for the time being.

City of Sturgis director of communications, Deb Holland said in the interim there are six people with department head and leadership positions in the city government who are overseeing the operations of the city.

”I think they all came in eyes wide open knowing what could transpire, and so at this point, we decided to pause the search,” Holland said.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City.
Former President Trump brings political show to Rapid City
Pine Ridge emergency vehicles donated
More lives will be saved in Pine Ridge
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
The 2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe Artist Laureates, Keith Brave Heart and Marty Two Bulls Jr.
2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe artist laureates announced
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Bradlee Doyle changes to a guilty plea.
Wanblee man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor
More restrictions were placed in the U.S. after this national tragedy.
Remembering 9/11
At the "Slaying Unkcegila" 2023 Opioid Symposium speakers discussed solutions to the crisis and...
Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board brings awareness to substance abuse issues
Vitalant is looking for more people to donate blood.
National blood shortage prompts plea for donors