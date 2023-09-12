Sturgis city manager candidates withdraw just weeks before final interview

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The two leading candidates for the Sturgis city manager position both withdrew just weeks before the final interview process.

Now, the Sturgis mayor and council want to take some time to discuss plans before going forward.

Candidates would have met in person with the mayor city staff, council, and leaders of the community later this week, but that’s before those candidates withdrew.

The previous city manager of 11 years, Daniel Ainslie resigned in April leaving the position vacant.

The position has been open since May 2 and the search for a new candidate is on pause for the time being.

City of Sturgis director of communications, Deb Holland said in the interim there are six people with department head and leadership positions in the city government who are overseeing the operations of the city.

”I think they all came in eyes wide open knowing what could transpire, and so at this point, we decided to pause the search,” Holland said.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.