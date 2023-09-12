Pennington County emergency service professionals observe National Preparedness Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is National Preparedness Month launched by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2004.

This outreach was primarily inspired after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001.

Pennington County emergency service professionals such as emergency management specialist, Troy Blevins said it’s important to step back and remember.

“We live in a world now where everybody needs to be prepared for anything and stuff, so you know getting that word out to the community and let them know that you know we’re here and for any questions they may have on preparedness, response recovery mitigation efforts, you know they can reach out to us,” Blevins said.

The message aims to inform the public how to prepare for and respond to emergencies.

A message the Pennington County Dispatch has on emergencies is offering a Citizens 911 Dispatch Class to get a hands-on approach to emergency response.

A dispatch worker, Mari Brooks said this was something the center wanted to offer to assist the community.

“We do two hours in a classroom setting where we teach the public how calls transfer to us, what kinds of questions we ask, what information is relevant to the situation. And then the last two hours of that class are spent actually observing with our dispatchers, who are working, and seeing how calls come in and how they are processed live,” Brooks said.

The next class is October 21st according to the Pennington County South Dakota website.

