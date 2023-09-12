Black Hills Veterans March: 118-miles for Veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Described as a ‘picturesque trek,’ the Black Hills Veterans March follows the 118-mile George S. Mickelson Trail. This is the 20th year people will honor veterans and raise money for veteran organizations.

Marchers will start in Edgemont on September 13, and over four days will make their way to Deadwood.

On September 16, the marchers will finish the last leg of their 118-mile journey, while others run either a marathon or 16-mile run/walk/relay. You still have time to join the marathon or 16-mile run/walk/relay, follow this link to register.

Check out the interview with Joshua Wermer, the Black Hills Veterans March President, and Quenten Johnson, a board member of Black Hills Veterans March.

