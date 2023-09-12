13-year-old girl wins national weightlifting championship

Chassity Del Balso’s father and coach said it’s an accomplishment he’s been preparing her for since she was 4 years old. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Jonah Gilmore
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (KETV) – A 13-year-old girl from Nebraska has recently broken a glass ceiling with some heavy lifting.

Chassity Del Balso is a champion weightlifter who credits her parents for all of her success.

Chassity said her interest in the sport started with her dad.

“He was in weightlifting meets and everything, and I just got influenced by it,” she said

But the teen doesn’t just lift, she also competes at the USA Weightlifting Championship.

“I participated in the youth national championship, I was 64 plus in 13 under and I won first place,” Chassity said.

It’s the second time Chassity has competed on a national stage taking the top honor.

Chassity’s father and coach, CJ Del Balso, said it’s an accomplishment he’s been preparing her for since she was 4 years old.

“It’s good to see those efforts pay off and her applying it on big stages, you know winning national championships,” he said. “And performing under pressure and performing well when she needs to do it most, so it is very exciting and rewarding as a coach.”

He said it’s a lot of fun watching his child enjoy a sport he loves.

“I definitely have to push her at times, you know, just like any young kid,” he said. “Sometimes they don’t feel like training, but she likes the results of the competitions. That’s kind of the motivator. If you want to do these meets, you have to do the preparation.”

The preparation has Chassity lifting 132 pounds, where the objective is to lift a barbell over your head in one sweeping motion.

When it comes to another lifting competition, she can lift 172 pounds.

“There’s a lot of people, like, crowding you and all of that, and there’s a lot of pressure on you,” Chassity said. “Also, when you win it feels really great, but if you lose you’ll know next time what to do.”

Deadlifts are not a part of the competition, but her personal best is 264 pounds.

“She’s currently the top-ranked lifter in the United States for her age and weight category,” Del Balso said.

Chassity considers herself an all-around athlete and participates in school sports when she’s not lifting. Her strength is on display even at school.

“When the teachers tell me to do something or pick this up, they’re always like, ‘Oh my gosh, Chassity, you’re so strong.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I am, I do lift.’”

The 13-year-old credits her mom and dad for getting her to this point.

“Also just a blessing from God,” she said.

She hopes to inspire other kids her age by proving that “heavy” is just a mindset. All you have to do is dream big and lift.

“You just have to get into it and you’ll do it,” she said.

Some of Chassity’s other sports include volleyball and throwing in track and field.

Copyright 2023 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

