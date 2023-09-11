Somatic Archaeology: trauma cycles for Native Americans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Somatic Archaeology is a program created by Dr. Ruby Gibson to break the cycle of trauma for Native Americans. Trauma brings physical illness along with mental illness. As the executive director of the Freedom Lodge, Gibson focuses on reducing the traumatic aspects of inheritance, such as domestic abuse, addiction, grief, and suicidal thoughts.

Freedom Lodge has guided 250 Native Americans through transgenerational recovery in seven years. Freedom Lodge’s programming reduces anxiety, addiction, and historical grief stopping the cycle of violence, sexual assault, and suicide. Freedom Lodge heals wounds that have been carved deeper over time by looking toward the future, the eighth generation.

To learn more about Somatic Archaeology and the Freedom Lodge check out the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.