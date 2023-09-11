Seniors in care: Staying close with grandkids vital

Jana McCroden shares the best ways to hang out with grandparents in nursing homes.
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Becoming a grandparent is often one of parents’ most valued accomplishments. However, as we get older staying active with your grandkids can be difficult. When grandparents move into senior living facilities or assisted living centers staying in touch is crucial.

Jana McCroden with Good Samaritan Society Communities of the Black Hills has a few tips when you head to see your grandparents. She suggests having a picnic, planting a garden, hosting a movie night, baking, and just talking to them.

Check out more from McCroden above.

