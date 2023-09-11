Man with 35 dogs inside van arrested, police say

Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in...
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg, Kentucky, led police to the discovery of more than 30 dogs in his van that an animal rescue group had to take into their custody temporarily.(Letcher County Jail/Christy Robinson-Appalachian Pet Pantry)
By Brandon Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A man from northeast Tennessee is in jail in Letcher County, Kentucky, facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a fight that led to much more.

Whitesburg police were called to the parking lot of Food City on Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found the van had hit another car near the Gas-N-Go gas station.

The drivers of the two vehicles, Billy Coleman of Bluff City, Tennessee, and Ronald Adams of Fleming County, Kentucky were fighting on the ground and had to be pepper sprayed, authorities said.

Once police got them apart, they said they discovered Coleman and his wife had been living in the van for around two weeks and had 35 dogs with them.

They also found out that Adams and his wife, who are related to Coleman’s wife, had met them in Whitesburg because they were told Coleman’s wife had gone two weeks without food. Police said she convinced her husband to take her to Letcher County because she had lived there in the past.

Adams and his wife managed to get Coleman’s wife into the car with them at the Pine Mountain Grill and took off, causing Coleman to chase them to the parking lot where the fight started, according to reports.

Police arrested Coleman and charged him with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. Those charges are misdemeanors, but officers said additional felony charges are likely. Adams was not arrested.

Coleman was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Two people were at the gas station when they noticed the dogs inside. They contacted an animal rescue group to come help police gather the dogs up and take them to safety. The dogs are being held at the Appalachian Pet Pantry location until the group can find homes for them.

Letcher County is in eastern Kentucky, on the border with Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City.
Former President Trump brings political show to Rapid City
Pine Ridge emergency vehicles donated
More lives will be saved in Pine Ridge
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
The 2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe Artist Laureates, Keith Brave Heart and Marty Two Bulls Jr.
2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe artist laureates announced

Latest News

A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintances for help
FILE - Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut is seen in the Pauls Church in Frankfurt, central Germany,...
Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79