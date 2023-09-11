Hill City weaves strong community bond through an annual event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the President of the Hill City Art Council, there is a thriving community of quilters in the Southern Hills town, with over 300 quilts showcased at the event. This marks the 24th year of the Hill City Quilt and Fiber Arts Show and Sale, eagerly awaited by sewing lovers.

This event is a way to introduce the community and children to the arts, and according to Utah State University, quilting provides additional benefits such as enhancing cognitive function, improving sleep, and social interaction. In addition, it builds a strong sisterhood among women who collaborate, creating a close-knit and supportive quilting community.

”I had a puppy who decided to chew up part of one of my grandma’s quilts, and I didn’t know what to do with it. So I asked one of my friends if she would be willing to take a look at it. And she asked me if I trusted her, I said unconditionally, totally. She took it and made a quilt coat for me and then had enough fabric leftover that she actually made a little quilt for my granddaughter,” said Hill City Arts Council President Kristie Van Bogart.

The event ran until Sunday, Sept. 10, and included the presentation of the People’s Choice Award for the best display.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.