Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains

By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting Sunday afternoon at the summit crater, shooting out fountains of lava after a lengthy period of elevated seismic activity.

In the wake of the eruption, the U.S. Geological Survey elevated the volcano’s alert level to warning. The aviation color code is now red, as potential hazards from the eruption are evaluated.

Authorities indicated there was no immediate danger from the eruption to downslope communities, KHNL reports.

The eruption started at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater, but authorities stressed hazards were being assessed and that the eruption was “dynamic.”

“HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and report any significant changes in future notices,” officials said, adding all activity was confined to Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park.

Webcam images showed fountains of lava shooting into the air.

The volcano last erupted in January — and that eruption ran through March, creating a fiery spectacle and a deep lava lake but remaining within the crater.

