Getting vaccinated is key for this upcoming flu season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the CDC while seasonal influenza (flu) viruses can be detected year-round in the United States, they tend to circulate primarily during the fall and winter, which is known as the flu season

The flu typically begins on the coast and gradually spreads to the Midwest. According to Dana Darger, the best time to get vaccinated in South Dakota is from mid-October to the end of November, as it takes about six weeks for the vaccine to become fully active.

”Highest rate usually hit around February, early to middle February is when it starts to hit us hard,” said Monument Health Hospital Dana Darger.

Getting the flu shot too early can wear off before South Dakota’s flu season peaks. which is why vaccinating before flu season is important for older individuals or those with immune deficiency diseases.

”Getting vaccinated reduces the severity of disease, if you get the disease; even though you got vaccinated it won’t be as severe,” said Darger.

According to the CDC, people who are vaccinated are about 40 percent to 70 percent less likely to be hospitalized because of flu illness.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.