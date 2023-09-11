Flags at half-staff in honor of the lives lost on September 11th, 2001

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - According to a release by, Governor Kristi Noem, she has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Monday, September 11th, 2023, in honor of the 2,977 men and women who were senselessly killed by terrorists.

May we never forget the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.