Flags at half-staff in honor of the lives lost on September 11th, 2001

May we never forget the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - According to a release by, Governor Kristi Noem, she has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Monday, September 11th, 2023, in honor of the 2,977 men and women who were senselessly killed by terrorists.

