Cutest pet of the week: Orion

This weeks cutest pet of the week was given to Orion!
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Orion. He is a one-year-old Kerry Beagle. His fun fact is he can ride a motorcycle.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

