4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
Pine Ridge emergency vehicles donated
More lives will be saved in Pine Ridge
Former President Donald Trump in Rapid City, SD
Noem supporters hope Trump picks her as VP
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of the Allstate netting behind the goalposts at the...
How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Police released this security image of the robber wearing a bunny mask
Rapid City Police Department searching for bunny robber

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of...
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
According to the President of the Hill City Art Council, there is a thriving community of...
Hill City quilt and fiber show