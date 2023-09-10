Sunny Skies to Start the Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Overnight tonight we will have a slight chill to the air. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40 across the area. We will likely see some fog around the Black Hills as we head into the early morning hours. That fog will clear once the sun rises. Mostly sunny skies will dominate tomorrow and temperatures will feel extremely comfortable. Temperatures will get into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Those sunny skies will continue through the day on Tuesday with a little bit of fog possible, but not as dense as Monday morning. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Sunshine continues Wednesday as temperatures warm into the low 80s and upper 70s in the afternoon.

Thursday, thunderstorms will be in the forecast with scattered activity throughout the day. Temperatures reach the mid 70s, around normal, feeling nice. Those thunderstorms become isolated on Friday with temperatures in the low 70s likely. Sunny skies will mix in both Thursday and Friday. The weekend is looking bright and sunny, a nice change from the past couple of weekends. Temperatures are likely going to be in the 70s for highs over the weekend.

