Cooler with showers at times Sunday

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be a cool end to the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with showers at times.

Skies will begin to clear up on Monday ranging form mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the 60s and 70s across the area.

Temperatures return closer to average on Tuesday with highs back into the 70s under sunny skies. We will have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s for many.

