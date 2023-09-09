Supporters are hoping Governor Noem announces a vice presidency run

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 7,000 people are packed the monument for Friday’s rally, to get a glimpse of the 45th President of the United States.

The South Dakota Republican Monumental Leader Rally has brought out plenty of Former President Donald Trump’s supporters, but after some recent theories going around, some are hoping to hear news that hits closer to home.

“And I also like Noem too. I started following her before I ever even was a South Dakota resident. I think she’d make a fantastic VP, and if she doesn’t, if she’s not the VP this time around, I think the next election that she would make a wonderful first female president for us,” supporter Jackson Webb said.

Some were even hoping the governor will go straight for the presidency.

“Like Governor Noem, I would love to see her eventually become president. I think Trump needs to get in next four years, and then Governor Noem be elected into the office, it would be cool to see her as a vice president too,” said supporter Tristan Webb.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty & Justice For All protest sign in Rapid City, SD
Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization
Due to the GOP rally and visit by former President Donald Trump, there will be some traffic...
Traffic route altered due to Trump’s Rapid City visit
This will the first time The Monument will be hosting the former President.
Former President will be visiting Rapid City
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure

Latest News

Forecast
Cooler with showers and storms over the weekend
While running for governor, Kristi Noem was joined by then-President Donald Trump for a Sioux...
Trump returns to South Dakota, what does he gain?
Nick Drummond, political science professor breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City.
Nick Drummond with BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City
Nick Drummond, associate political science professor at BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid...
Nick Drummond, associate political science professor at BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City