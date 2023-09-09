2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe artist laureates announced

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe has announced Keith Brave Heart and Marty Two Bulls Jr. as the 2023-2024 Artist Laureates. They will serve as cultural ambassadors for the tribe, supporting the arts on the Pine Ridge Reservation and recognizing artistic and creative excellence among the Oglala Sioux Tribe. They both recognize the importance of arts in the development and enrichment of our members, communities, and our Nation.

The program will operate under the Oglala Sioux Tribe Vice President’s Office.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Artist Laureate Program and Art Lakol Wicoun Okolakiciye recognize and support Oglala artists and creatives. They highlight the positive impact of art on the Oglala people and acknowledge its role in promoting a vibrant, equitable, and healthy Oglala Lakota Nation.

Keith BraveHeart is a visual artist and arts educator from the Pejuta Haka community. He earned his BFA from the Institute of American Indian Arts and MFA from the University of South Dakota. BraveHeart curates exhibitions, develops arts & culture programs, and leads community-engaged arts initiatives. He is an Associate Professor of art at Oglala Lakota College, committed to a tribal arts continuum and “otakuye hemaca.”

Marty Two Bulls Jr. is a South Dakota-based artist and educator from the Oglala Sioux Tribe. He learned art from his father and studied printmaking and ceramics at The Institute of American Indian Arts, Santa Fe. Two Bulls spent several years in the city before returning home to teach art at Oglala Lakota College. He is also a positive force for the arts in his communities and has exhibited his artwork nationally and internationally.

“It is an honor to serve my Oglala Lakota Oyate as the Oglala Sioux Tribe Artist Laureate. Art is an integral part of our Lakota culture, and I will use my skills and networks to nourish, expand, and champion Oglala Lakota art both locally and abroad. I plan to create culturally relevant art resources for our youth as well as more opportunities for our local artists. I look forward to serving my Oglala Lakota Oyate in the coming year. Wopila tanka,” states Marty Two Bulls Jr.

Keith has also refused to accept the $10,000 portion of the position and instead has been encouraged to utilize it to support the establishment of the Oglala Lakota Arts Society “Art Lakol Wicoun Okolakiciye.”

“Ptayela Unkoihipi” which means Together We Can.

