UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash

(KOSA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man and woman from Wisconsin have been identified as the people who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Custer, S.D.

According to the initial crash report, a 2017 Subaru Outback had come to a halt at a stop sign located at the junction of Washington Street and U.S. Highway 16A in Custer, South Dakota. Concurrently, a 2022 Genuine Scooter Company Buddy moped was moving eastward on US 16A in the direction of Washington St.

The Outback collided with the moped, causing the driver and passenger to be thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the 2017 Outback, Bonnie Manitz, age 78, was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Francis Cummings, age 79, a passenger in the 2017 Outback was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2022 Buddy moped, Michael Congrove, age 67, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Donna Champeau, age 74, a passenger of the 2022 Buddy moped sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty & Justice For All protest sign in Rapid City, SD
Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization
Due to the GOP rally and visit by former President Donald Trump, there will be some traffic...
Traffic route altered due to Trump’s Rapid City visit
This will the first time The Monument will be hosting the former President.
Former President will be visiting Rapid City
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure
Police released this security image of the robber wearing a bunny mask
Rapid City Police Department searching for bunny robber

Latest News

Nick Drummond, political science professor breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City.
Nick Drummond with BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City
Nick Drummond, associate political science professor at BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City
Division of Criminal Investigation review indicates South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was...
Officer Involved Shooting in Sturgis
Come one come all for a night of music and dancing during the Fall Dance Festival.
Dance the night away with some good old-fashioned line dancing