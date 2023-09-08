UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man and woman from Wisconsin have been identified as the people who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Custer, S.D.

According to the initial crash report, a 2017 Subaru Outback had come to a halt at a stop sign located at the junction of Washington Street and U.S. Highway 16A in Custer, South Dakota. Concurrently, a 2022 Genuine Scooter Company Buddy moped was moving eastward on US 16A in the direction of Washington St.

The Outback collided with the moped, causing the driver and passenger to be thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the 2017 Outback, Bonnie Manitz, age 78, was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Francis Cummings, age 79, a passenger in the 2017 Outback was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2022 Buddy moped, Michael Congrove, age 67, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Donna Champeau, age 74, a passenger of the 2022 Buddy moped sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

