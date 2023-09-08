Trump returns to South Dakota, what does he gain?

Nick Drummond, associate political science professor at BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City.
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former President Donald Trump’s visit to Rapid City comes two years after his last trip to South Dakota. Alongside Trump will be Governor Kristi Noem, who continues to rally behind his 2024 Presidential bid.

It was long speculated that Noem would toss her hat in the ring for the GOP Presidential nomination, but that has not happened. At Friday’s Monumental Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota GOP, it is expected that Trump will earn Noem’s endorsement for the Republican Presidential nomination. However, will Noem’s endorsement help out Trump’s campaign? Nicholas Drummond, an associate political science professor at Black Hills State University answers that question in the interview.

Nick Drummond with BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty & Justice For All protest sign in Rapid City, SD
Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization
Due to the GOP rally and visit by former President Donald Trump, there will be some traffic...
Traffic route altered due to Trump’s Rapid City visit
This will the first time The Monument will be hosting the former President.
Former President will be visiting Rapid City
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure
Police released this security image of the robber wearing a bunny mask
Rapid City Police Department searching for bunny robber

Latest News

Nick Drummond, political science professor breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City.
Nick Drummond with BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City
Nick Drummond, associate political science professor at BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid...
Nick Drummond, associate political science professor at BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
Division of Criminal Investigation review indicates South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was...
Officer Involved Shooting in Sturgis