Trump returns to South Dakota, what does he gain?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former President Donald Trump’s visit to Rapid City comes two years after his last trip to South Dakota. Alongside Trump will be Governor Kristi Noem, who continues to rally behind his 2024 Presidential bid.

It was long speculated that Noem would toss her hat in the ring for the GOP Presidential nomination, but that has not happened. At Friday’s Monumental Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota GOP, it is expected that Trump will earn Noem’s endorsement for the Republican Presidential nomination. However, will Noem’s endorsement help out Trump’s campaign? Nicholas Drummond, an associate political science professor at Black Hills State University answers that question in the interview.

Nick Drummond with BHSU breaks down Trump's visit to Rapid City.

