Transformation ahead for one of Rapid City’s hidden gem parks

The City's long-term plan is to maintain area park trail's
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, the Rapid City Council approved an application to fund renovations for one of Rapid City’s area parks.

For over 70 years, Mary Hall Park has been a hidden gem in the Rapid City area. However, according to Rapid City’s parks division manager, willow trees have made the asphalt path rough and inaccessible to wheelchairs. Over the years, funding attempts to renovate the path fell through, but now, with the Department of Transportation’s Tap grant available, the city aims to use state and federal funding to revamp the path.

” Roughly $500,000 each phase, so what we’re doing is taking the asphalt path out. It’s about an eight-foot asphalt path; we’ll turn it into a 10-foot concrete path. So with that, too, it’ll all be ADA accessible within the tolerances of the ADA. So, it should be a great addition to the park,” said Rapid City Parks Division manager Scott Anderson.

After potentially completing the trail renovation, the next step would be to add asphalt to the parking lot to make it easier for people to park.

