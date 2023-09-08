Traffic route altered due to Trump’s Rapid City visit

Due to the GOP rally and visit by former President Donald Trump, there will be some traffic...
Due to the GOP rally and visit by former President Donald Trump, there will be some traffic changes around the Monument.(City of Rapid City)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you are attending the Republican rally Friday featuring former President Donald Trump, expect some changes in the traffic patterns.

There are temporary drive lanes and parking on the west side of the Monument.

The drive lane off of Mount Rushmore Road will be closed immediately in front of the venue. Guests entering the property from Mount Rushmore Road will enter into parking lot A2. To exit, guests proceed to lot B1 and immediately exit into the drive lane in front of Entrance B.

At 4:30 p.m., the west side drive lane and parking lots will be closed to all traffic until the end of the rally.

Parking lots on the east side of the Monument will stay open, with no adjustments.

As well as the rally, the Monument is hosting the Rapid City Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

With the temporary changes people should allow additional time for parking and security screenings. Carpooling is also strongly encouraged, according to a Monument release.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure
Liberty & Justice For All protest sign in Rapid City, SD
Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization
This will the first time The Monument will be hosting the former President.
Former President will be visiting Rapid City
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

This is the plaque that will be placed with the time capsule to help identify it in the future.
Rapid City time capsule saves a snapshot of 2022 for future generations
Mark Hall Park in Rapid City
Transformation ahead for one of Rapid City’s hidden gem parks
A.I. dangers with child sex crimes.
The dark side of artificial intelligence
Cadet helmet
The donors behind the RCFD’s new Cadet Program for students