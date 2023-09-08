This afternoon will be warm with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will start off this Friday morning in the 50s to 60s with a few scattered showers moving through Wyoming. By the afternoon, highs will be in the 80s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the middle of the day. However, clouds will develop and bring the chance for a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours.

A cold front will move through early Saturday, causing cooler temperatures to move in this weekend, with highs Saturday in the 60s and 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, especially into the afternoon hours. Sunday’s unsettled weather will continue for many. Showers will likely occur Saturday night and continue into Sunday, off and on. If clouds remain low, then Sunday will be the coolest day this weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s or slightly cooler.

For next week, generally, drier weather develops as a ridge rebounds over the northern Rockies into the northern Plains for the start of the week. Monday will be in the 60s and 70s across the area. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few showers at times, but warmer and sunny weather will begin to move in Tuesday, where highs will be in the 70s for many.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine.

