Rapid City Police Department searching for bunny robber

By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While no robbery can really be considered standard, one that took place last week is far from the norm because of the disguise the suspect wore.

The Rapid City Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that took place early morning on September 1st off Jackson Boulevard.

The suspect chose a unique disguise for this robbery, he was seen wearing a fuzzy bunny mask on the business’ security cameras.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robber to contact Detective Andrew Randazzo at 605-394-4134, or to leave an anonymous tip by texting ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411

