GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty & Justice For All protest sign in Rapid City, SD
Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization
Due to the GOP rally and visit by former President Donald Trump, there will be some traffic...
Traffic route altered due to Trump’s Rapid City visit
This will the first time The Monument will be hosting the former President.
Former President will be visiting Rapid City
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure
Man accused of second-degree murder appears in court

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Maker of widely used abortion drug asks Supreme Court to reject limits backed by lower court
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school
Division of Criminal Investigation review indicates South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was...
Officer Involved Shooting in Sturgis