Governor Noem expected to endorse former President Trump

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We already know South Dakota’s two senators are not endorsing former President Donald Trump in his third bid for the White House. But what about Governor Kristi Noem?

According to CNN, two sources indicated that Noem is expected to endorse Trump at Friday’s rally in Rapid City. The article points to recent efforts by Noem to be a part of the 2024 election conversation as well as her support for the former president and connection to former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski.

As for the possibility of being Trump’s pick for VP, that is still an unknown.

