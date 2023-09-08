The donors behind the RCFD’s new Cadet Program for students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department launched a new Cadet Program for high school students in their junior or senior year.

The goal is for young people to get hands-on experience and exposure to real-life first responder scenarios from a trained mentor.

Participants in the program must be at least 15 years of age and pass a physical as well as an interview process to be considered as a potential cadet.

This program was supported by several local foundations, including the Black Hills Badges for Hope who donated $4,500 to assist with cadet uniforms and equipment needed for the job.

A portion of that donation came from the Wayne Mooney Memorial. Mooney was a retired firefighter who served 27 years with the department and passed away this spring.

His daughter, Kessa Tribby said she wanted the funds to go toward something her father would have wanted.

“I think he would be very proud to support this program of education for young people and support the fire department that meant so much and gave so much to him as well,” Tribby said.

With the community growing, donors and organizers understand the critical need for educated youth in these positions.

Training section chief, Hunter Harlan said they are going to give it all they got.

“Every time we roll out the door is to help somebody, and that’s the only reason we do is we are here to serve this community, so we want to instill that into the youth as well,” Harlan said.

Applications for the Cadet Program are available at rcgov.org by clicking on Fire Department, then Cadet Program.

