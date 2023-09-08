Cooler with showers and storms over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s to kick off the weekend. There will be some morning sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day and become mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours Saturday and a couple storms may become strong to severe.

Sunday will be the coolest day as highs will be in the 50s and 60s across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Expect overcast skies for much of the day with some sunshine here or there. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible through the day.

Monday will stay on the cooler side with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day.

Warmer air and abundant sunshine will move in Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for many.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.