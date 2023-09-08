Chair yoga: option for office workers, older adults & limited mobility

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Start your morning off with sunrise yoga. The National Institutes of Health says yoga can bring a peaceful start to your day. September is also National Yoga Month, the perfect excuse to give yoga a try or experience a new type of yoga. Core Connections in Rapid City guides restorative yoga, all-level yoga, yoga tone, power flow yoga, warm yin toga, and chair yoga.

On Good Morning KOTA Territory Tuula Helmer with Core Connections guided us through a mini chair yoga class. The mostly seated practice is a great option for anybody, even people with limited mobility.

Check out the interview above for more information.

