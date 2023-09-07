A Unique opportunity to experience the outdoors with individuals with intellectual disabilities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Outdoor activities are a great way for people with intellectual disabilities to enjoy the outdoors. the Black Hills National Forest hosted its 16th annual ‘Experience the Outdoors’ event to give disabled people an opportunity to enjoy what nature has to offer.

With few opportunities for adults with disabilities to experience the outdoors, this event is a way for the U.S. forest service to give back to the community and provide a fun day in outdoor activities such as fishing, face painting, a mini amphibian exhibit, and much more.

“This is a great event for all of us that work at the event. We get an opportunity to get away from our normal work at all and do something different and and help put smiles on people’s faces,” said U.S. Forest Service Crew Forest landscape architect Stephen Keegan.

One person who’s been participating since 2015 is now on the other side of it as a seasonal worker for the Hell Canyon Recreation Office, helping with the event.

“It feels great. I didn’t know how much actually went into putting this event on, and then I’ve seen it firsthand now. It’s nice to see that people with intellectual disabilities can get out and still have some of the fun that normal people get to,” said Cade Campbell.

Approximately 200 people with disabilities participated at the event. The staff says, outdoor activities can help people with disabilities feel more confident about themselves and build their self-esteem by participating in activities requiring them to use their bodies and minds.

“The looks on their faces, the intensity of their enjoyment, the smiles on their faces. You just get to see it all. And that’s great. We just love it,” said Forest Recreation Management operations manger Ty Gerbacht.

