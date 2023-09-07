Scammers are impersonating the sheriff’s office

Crazy Horse is set to have a laser light and drone show in honor of the builder.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office alerts people that scammers are using their name and caller ID to trick them into giving up their money.

The scammers are after bank accounts and claim whoever they call has an outstanding warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who receives a call from the Pennington County caller ID to be skeptical. Receiving a call from law enforcement demanding money over the phone should be a signal that the call is not from a legitimate agency.

Those with Pennington County’s Warrant Division said this will never be the case with the sheriff’s office.

”Scammers can easily come up with your phone number, your address, even relatives’ names so it’s best to just contact law enforcement right away,” said Sergeant Jeromey Smith, Pennington County’s Warrant Division.

If you or someone you know suspects a scam, hang up and call the sheriff’s office to report it at (605)-394-6117.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure
Dupree, S.D., is located between Faith and Eagle Butte and is part of the Cheyenne River Indian...
Tribe bans Dupree educators from reservation over child abuse allegations
Courtesy: MGN Online
Rapid City man sentenced to 48 months on child pornography charges

Latest News

Holiday Inn Resort Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel and Casino
Gambled money helps gambling addicts
Western Dakota Tech is giving scholarships to talented anglers
Liberty & Justice For All protest sign in Rapid City, SD
Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization
Man charged with allegedly making terrorist threats at the Sturgis Rally pleads in court