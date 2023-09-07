Rapid City Council proposes reallocation of budget to fund Rapid City sports commission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, September 5, the Rapid City Council voted to approve a revised version of the city budget.

The reallocation of the budget results in the Rapid City Sports Commission receiving more than $75,000, a little more than half of the $125,000 the commission is hoping to raise over the next 5 years. The money will allow the commission to look into upgrading current sports facilities, as well as possibly building a new indoor facility for the community youth, or be used for local tournaments.

”The next piece is a performance. What does it look like, where does it go, how does it make money, is it going to make money? We need to ask some experts who handle these functional facilities and see if Rapid City can support it. It’s not going to be cheap and it’s not going to be easy but this is definitely a step in the right direction of trying to create something that’s going to be long-lasting in our community,” said Domico Rodriguez, executive director of the Rapid City Sports Commission.

This weekend, the Rapid City Central Cobblers are hosting the first-ever Rapid City volleyball invite, with 16 teams coming in from around the region. Rodriguez hopes it will show the community just what Rapid City is capable of when it comes to hosting fall and winter sports in the future.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.