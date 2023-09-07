Rapid City Council proposes reallocation of budget to fund Rapid City sports commission

The issue was discussed at last night's city council meeting.
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, September 5, the Rapid City Council voted to approve a revised version of the city budget.

The reallocation of the budget results in the Rapid City Sports Commission receiving more than $75,000, a little more than half of the $125,000 the commission is hoping to raise over the next 5 years. The money will allow the commission to look into upgrading current sports facilities, as well as possibly building a new indoor facility for the community youth, or be used for local tournaments.

”The next piece is a performance. What does it look like, where does it go, how does it make money, is it going to make money? We need to ask some experts who handle these functional facilities and see if Rapid City can support it. It’s not going to be cheap and it’s not going to be easy but this is definitely a step in the right direction of trying to create something that’s going to be long-lasting in our community,” said Domico Rodriguez, executive director of the Rapid City Sports Commission.

This weekend, the Rapid City Central Cobblers are hosting the first-ever Rapid City volleyball invite, with 16 teams coming in from around the region. Rodriguez hopes it will show the community just what Rapid City is capable of when it comes to hosting fall and winter sports in the future.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
This will the first time The Monument will be hosting the former President.
Former President will be visiting Rapid City
Courtesy: MGN Online
Rapid City man sentenced to 48 months on child pornography charges

Latest News

Preserving history in the Black Hills
Smokey the bear at 'Experience the Outdoors' event
A Unique opportunity to experience the outdoors with individuals with intellectual disabilities
Program opens up the Great Outdoors to people with disabilities.
The Black Hills are for everyone
Bear Butte serves as the backdrop.
Archeologists dig up the past