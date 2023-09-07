Preserving history in the Black Hills

Bear Butte serves as the backdrop.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Archaeological Society wants to tell a story that they say is often left out of history books, the story of launderers at military camps in the Black Hills.

Volunteers at the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preserve are digging for artifacts left behind by these women.

They say that so far the items they have found help them to understand how wealthy the workers were, what camp life was like, and how their presence was received by soldiers sharing their camp.

Ultimately, the purpose of this dig is to help establish the historical significance of this site.

”So that the people that are managing the Bear Butte Creek Preserve can know what’s here archaeologically so that when they’re trying to decide what to do with the land they know which area to protect because they have important historic resources,” said Dr. Linea Sundstrom, the leader of the volunteers on site.

Those interested in observing the dig are welcome to come to check it out. The volunteers can be found near the Fort Meade trailhead of the Centennial trail from now until through Sunday.

