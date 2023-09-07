KOTA Cares: Battle Mountain Humane Society works to rescue animals in need

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - Homeless animals are more likely to get hit by cars, suffer from contagious and deadly diseases, and are vulnerable to attacks by other animals and even people.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we head to Hot Springs where the Battle Mountain Humane Society is committed to reducing animals on the streets.

The Battle Mountain Humane Society is a no-kill shelter focusing on rescuing abused, abandoned, or neglected cats and dogs.

Currently, the non-profit is filled to the brim. The shelter has reached full capacity which means they cannot accept any more rescues.

“Well, I got 50 cats in there right now and the dogs I’m up to oh go 80, 90 dogs right now, and because of that we, are literally full. I have no empty kennels so, that’s where we are,” said Bruce Truth, who operates the day-to-day management of the shelter.

To ensure that all their rescues go to loving and safe homes, the Battle Mountain Humane Society employs several steps in their adoption process.

Potential owners go through a screening process which includes filling out an application plus an in-home interview to make sure you find a pet that will be a good fit.

“We do require three personal references; we also like to see a vet reference if that’s available. And a lot of people think we’re overkill on that, but I spend a lot of time on the phone talking to references and I think it’s a good thing,” added Truth on the Battle Mountain Humane Society adoption process.

Due to the large quantity of cats at the shelter adoption fees are just $25. Adoption fees for dogs over a year old is $250 and for dogs younger, the fee is $325.

To view all the animals available for adoption at the Battle Mountain Humane Society click here.

Due to its full capacity, the shelter needs items such as cat and dog food, towels, blankets, and animal beds.

To view the full wish list for the Battle Mountain Humane Society click here. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the shelter at 27254 Wind Cave Rd.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Cares, click here.

