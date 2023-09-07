Isolated storm chances possible going into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight with low temperatures in the 50s for many. A few spots could find their way into the upper 40s for a morning low temperature.

Friday will be nice and warm with highs in the 80s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the middle of the day, but clouds will develop and bring the chance for a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours.

Cooler temperatures will move in this weekend with highs Saturday in the 60s and 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible through the day, especially into the afternoon hours. Sunday will be the coolest day with highs in the 50s and 60s for many. Showers will be likely Saturday night and continue into Sunday, off and on.

Monday will be in the 60s and 70s across the area. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few showers at times, but warmer and sunny weather will begin to move in Tuesday, where highs will be in the 70s for many.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine.

