Gambled money helps gambling addicts

Over $240,000 from South Dakota lottery and casino funds go towards helping people with gambling problems.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From 2021 to 2022 toll-free gaming helpline calls related to problem gambling have been cut in half, according to statewide data.

Last year, the American Gaming Association expanded Responsible Gaming Week to the entire month of September.

South Dakota has had a positive trend of declining calls incoming from the helpline for the last couple of years.

The American Gaming Association celebrates 25 years of Responsible Gaming Education this September.

When the association expanded its outreach last year, the executive director for the Deadwood Gaming Association, Mike Rodman said he had noticed a difference in the trend of problem gambling in the state.

“It’s encouraging to see those numbers have been dropping,” Rodman said

From 2021 to 2022, The South Dakota gaming helpline’s monthly average of calls decreased from 26 to 10. The South Dakota Lottery issues the helpline number on each product.

“We pause and try to talk to our employees about watching for responsible gaming and send messages to our customers just reminding them that gaming is a fun activity. Set a budget and stick to it,” Rodman said.

Annually, a combined $244,000 dollars from the Deadwood Gaming Association and South Dakota Lottery goes to gambling treatments.

South Dakota Council on Problem Gambling provides resources as well as access to the toll-free help number 1-(888) 781-HELP(4357).

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure
Dupree, S.D., is located between Faith and Eagle Butte and is part of the Cheyenne River Indian...
Tribe bans Dupree educators from reservation over child abuse allegations
Courtesy: MGN Online
Rapid City man sentenced to 48 months on child pornography charges

Latest News

Scammers are impersonating the sheriff’s office
Western Dakota Tech is giving scholarships to talented anglers
Liberty & Justice For All protest sign in Rapid City, SD
Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization
Man charged with allegedly making terrorist threats at the Sturgis Rally pleads in court