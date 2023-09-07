Gambled money helps gambling addicts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From 2021 to 2022 toll-free gaming helpline calls related to problem gambling have been cut in half, according to statewide data.

Last year, the American Gaming Association expanded Responsible Gaming Week to the entire month of September.

South Dakota has had a positive trend of declining calls incoming from the helpline for the last couple of years.

The American Gaming Association celebrates 25 years of Responsible Gaming Education this September.

When the association expanded its outreach last year, the executive director for the Deadwood Gaming Association, Mike Rodman said he had noticed a difference in the trend of problem gambling in the state.

“It’s encouraging to see those numbers have been dropping,” Rodman said

From 2021 to 2022, The South Dakota gaming helpline’s monthly average of calls decreased from 26 to 10. The South Dakota Lottery issues the helpline number on each product.

“We pause and try to talk to our employees about watching for responsible gaming and send messages to our customers just reminding them that gaming is a fun activity. Set a budget and stick to it,” Rodman said.

Annually, a combined $244,000 dollars from the Deadwood Gaming Association and South Dakota Lottery goes to gambling treatments.

South Dakota Council on Problem Gambling provides resources as well as access to the toll-free help number 1-(888) 781-HELP(4357).

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.