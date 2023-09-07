Drone show celebrates a couple of Black Hills pioneers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 150 drones will take to the sky for the first time at Crazy Horse Memorial to celebrate the birthday of the pioneer who started the work on the sculpture.

To honor Korczak Ziolowski’s birthday and to remember Crazy Horse’s death. The one-night-only celebration will feature a light laser and drone show.

People will also have the chance to enjoy cultural dance performances.

According to the Vice President of Visitor Services, it’s a way to commemorate these occasions with a blend of art, technology, and culture.

“Chief Henry Standing Bear heard about this when Korczak came to the Black Hills. He said, what a remarkable coincidence and how with the circle of life, one life ended, and then another one started, so it’s also been a special day here,” said Crazy Horse Memorial vice president of visitor’s services Terry DeRouchey.

The show will end at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and the next upcoming event is Native American Day, which will be on Monday, Oct. 9.

