Sunny but smokey for today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This morning will start off chilly, with temperatures mostly in the upper 30s to 50s for many. So a light jacket may be needed. The terrible air quality, dense smoke, and haze will continue into Wednesday, slightly improving through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for many, with sunny skies and a few passing clouds later in the afternoon. Smoke from fires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest should continue to improve on Thursday, with more sunshine and dry conditions expected. Highs on Thursday will be back into the 80s for many. The warm weather will continue to stick around Friday, with another day in the 80s.

Saturday will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible. It will be cooler for Sunday with highs in the 60s for many. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Highs remain in the 60s to start off next week. A few showers are possible once again on Monday. Tuesday will see temperatures return to the 70s and we will stay there for much of next week. Plenty of sunshine will be in the forecast.

