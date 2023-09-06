Stolen purse turned wholesome for Rapid City girls organization

Susan Martin, Charlotte Martin, and Elizabeth Bruni all with American Heritage Girls.
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the summer Susan Martin’s purse was stolen. Inside it, is money for the American Heritage Girls program. Martin says before they could get the card canceled for the Christ-centered, character development scouting program, the perpetrator spent the bulk of the money.

The Rapid City American Heritage Girls program is working with the Rapid City Police Department to recover the stolen money. In the meantime, Martin and the girls are working hard to raise money so they can go to camp.

You can help the girls reach their $1,000 goal on September 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pizza Ranch on Stumer Road.

