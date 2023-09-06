Smoke will gradually improve through the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hazy conditions will continue overnight and into Thursday. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the 50s for many.

Thursday will be mostly sunny for much of the day. A few clouds will develop into the afternoon hours around the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota bringing the chance for a few isolated showers and storms to the area. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. While smoke will pull away to the east, it will remain a bit hazy.

Smoky skies are set to return Thursday night and into Friday, but it will mostly be a haze in the sky, rather than the dense smoke we had earlier in the week. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s for many. A few late afternoon showers and storms will be possible.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Sunday will be in the 60s for much of the area. Scattered showers are expected under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Monday as a few showers are possible once again, but sunshine returns Tuesday and continues through much of next week as highs return to the 70s and 80s.

