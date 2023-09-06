Rapid City Council reallocates mayoral budget funds to support Rapid City Sports Commission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council approved the second reading of the 2024 mayoral budget Tuesday night, and as the finalized budget for next year continues to take form, talks focused on finding funding for the Sports Commission.

After an hour of discussion, the council decided to reallocate $50,000 from the mayoral budget and $25,000 from community development, potentially funding the Sports Commission with $75,000.

“They made one major change, which was to fund three years of a five-year commitment to the Rapid City Sports Commission at $75,000,” explained Rapid City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

Another reading will be needed before the changes to the 2024 Rapid City mayoral budget are finalized. The current date for that special session is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.