Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure

Objections over new location for Hope Center stalls the move.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The debate over the Hope Center moving locations continued at the Rapid City Council meeting Tuesday night, and the city council approved the appeal of the move.

As of Tuesday night, the Hope Center in downtown Rapid City has a year before potentially closing its doors for good after the council approved an appeal, essentially blocking the center’s plans to move to a new location at 630 East Blvd N. The vote was eight to one, with Councilman Bill Evans lodging the sole dissenting vote. With this council decision, a spokesperson says the outlook for keeping the Hope Center open looks bleak.

“We have already spent quite a bit of money and are a year and a half into the process of dotting all the I’s and crossing all the T’s, so to start over at this point, there’s just clearly not enough time,” said the Hope Center’s executive director Melanie Timm.

At the time of this posting, we are still waiting to hear from the Rapid City Council on their decision.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
Dupree, S.D., is located between Faith and Eagle Butte and is part of the Cheyenne River Indian...
Tribe bans Dupree educators from reservation over child abuse allegations
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
Storybook Island closed for the winter season.
Family park closing for the season

Latest News

A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer
According to Alfa Insurance, you are 30 times more likely to be thrown from a vehicle if you...
Keeping drivers safe while behind the wheel of a car
Construction in Rapid City, SD
Infrastructure updates result in road closures
Courtesy: MGN Online
Rapid City man sentenced to 48 months on child pornography charges