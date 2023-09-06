Man accused of second-degree murder appears in court

Stabbing suspect appears in court on Tuesday.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of second-degree murder made a court appearance with both the defense and prosecution inching toward an agreed trial date.

20-year-old Caesar Angelo Duran is accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler LaForge in July.

The killing occurred when the two had a dispute while riding down Highway 16 near Keystone, both men then exited the vehicle when LaForge was allegedly stabbed by Duran.

LaForge was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Tuesday, September 5, the defense and the prosecution came to an agreement on evidence discovery as well as setting a date for a status hearing.

A status hearing for this case will be held on October 31 and a trial date will be set.

If convicted, Duran faces a mandatory life sentence.

