Keeping drivers safe while behind the wheel of a car

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When operating a motorized vehicle that has a seatbelt you are required to wear them.

If you are pulled over and are not wearing one, you will be issued a ticket.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), buckling a seat belt helps keep the person secure and safe in a car seat instead of being ejected from the car, which is common.

“Seat belt use reduces the risk of serious injury by approximately 50%. Since 1975, since statistics started being kept approximately 255,000 lives have been saved, just by the use of seat belts,” said Patrol Sergeant Gordon Larsen, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The NHTSA also noted that most fatal crashes happen with speeds less than 40 miles per hour and within 25 miles from home.

