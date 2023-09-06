Keeping drivers safe while behind the wheel of a car

The importance of wearing a seat belt.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When operating a motorized vehicle that has a seatbelt you are required to wear them.

If you are pulled over and are not wearing one, you will be issued a ticket.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), buckling a seat belt helps keep the person secure and safe in a car seat instead of being ejected from the car, which is common.

“Seat belt use reduces the risk of serious injury by approximately 50%. Since 1975, since statistics started being kept approximately 255,000 lives have been saved, just by the use of seat belts,” said Patrol Sergeant Gordon Larsen, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The NHTSA also noted that most fatal crashes happen with speeds less than 40 miles per hour and within 25 miles from home.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
Storybook Island closed for the winter season.
Family park closing for the season
Dupree, S.D., is located between Faith and Eagle Butte and is part of the Cheyenne River Indian...
Tribe bans Dupree educators from reservation over child abuse allegations

Latest News

Construction in Rapid City, SD
Infrastructure updates result in road closures
Courtesy: MGN Online
Rapid City man sentenced to 48 months on child pornography charges
Skies
Smoky conditions continue into Wednesday
Bowling can be enjoyed by all age groups and skill levels.
That’s how we roll!