Former USD standout Tia Hemiller ready to lead Central girls basketball team

Coyote star set to take over Cobbler girls basketball program
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Former University of South Dakota basketball star Tia Hemiller is the new head coach of the Rapid City Central girls basketball team. Hemiller helped lead the Coyotes to the 2016 NIT championship. She is focused on building a strong program at RC Central.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
Dupree, S.D., is located between Faith and Eagle Butte and is part of the Cheyenne River Indian...
Tribe bans Dupree educators from reservation over child abuse allegations
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
Storybook Island closed for the winter season.
Family park closing for the season

Latest News

9-5 Belle Fourche volleyball
Belle Fourche volleyball team earns big win over STM
9-5 Belle Fourche volleyball
Belle Fourche volleyball team earns big win over STM
9-5 HEMILLER
Former USD standout Tia Hemiller ready to lead Central girls basketball team
Pine Ridge's Teton Saltes working to find way back to NFL
Pine Ridge’s Teton Saltes working to find way back to NFL