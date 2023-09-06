Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer
Dupree, S.D., is located between Faith and Eagle Butte and is part of the Cheyenne River Indian...
Tribe bans Dupree educators from reservation over child abuse allegations
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move, threatening closure

Latest News

Man accused of second-degree murder appears in court
Biden speaks on continued progress empowering workers and strengthening America’s ports and...
LIVE: Biden remarks on union agreement, supply chains
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say