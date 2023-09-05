That’s how we roll!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you have time to spare, why not try bowling?

While sports like golf, hockey, or baseball can be fun to play, each sport comes with certain limitations like cost or a set number of people needed to play.

Bowling on the other can be inexpensive and played no matter the group size.

Millions of people across the U.S. participate in the sport either recreationally or competitively.

The inclusive sport is open to people of all ages, sizes, or skill levels.

”It’s challenging,” said Max Harm, owner of Sturgis Strikers, a local bowling ally. You get a group of people together and you have a little bit of fun, you try to beat the other person and it’s just never the same twice.”

You can test your bowling skills this Saturday at Sturgis Strikers during their Kickoff the Rust bowling tournament.

Sturgis Strikers is located at 910 1st Street in Sturgis. For more information on the tournament contact sturgisstrikers@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.