Strong winds knockdown power poles in North Rapid City

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Phil Aldridge
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Straight-line winds of up to 70 miles per hour in North Rapid City Monday afternoon leveled power poles.

Several power poles along *North Elk Valley Road* just north of Interstate 90 were snapped in two with electrical wires and transformers sprawled out on the ground.

There are reports of 20 power poles down in the area.

We will update this story as new details become available.

