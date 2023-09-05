Smoky conditions continue into Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight, but it will remain very smoke across the area. Low temperatures will be cool in the 40s for many, some spots in the hills could flirt with the upper 30s!

Dense smoke and haze will continue into Wednesday, slightly improving through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for many with otherwise sunny skies. Smoke from fires in Canada and the pacific northwest should improve on Thursday with more sunshine expected. Highs Thursday will be in the 80s for many.

The warm weather sticks around Friday with another day in the 80s.

Saturday will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible. It will be cooler for Sunday with highs in the 60s for many. Scattered showers will be possible through the day.

Highs remain in the 60s to start off next week. A few showers are possible once again Monday. Tuesday will see temperatures return to the 70s and we will stay there for much of next week. Plenty of sunshine will be likely.

