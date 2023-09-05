Quilts galore at Hill City Quilt & Fiber Arts Show

By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over 300 quilts, knitting, weaving, and felting items will fill the school’s gyms in Hill City. This will be the 24th year for the Hill City Quilt and Fiber Arts Show and Sale, becoming a long-awaited event for sewing lovers.

On September 9 and September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the family-friendly Hill City Quilt and Fiber Arts Show lets kids decorate their own quilt blocks. Barb Darling with the show says the Quilter’s Guild in Hill City makes all of the quilt blocks for kids.

Vi Colome of Mission will be the featured quilter you have to check out while wandering the gym and streets of Hill City. Colome is known for her star quilts.

For more information on the Hill City Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
Storybook Island closed for the winter season.
Family park closing for the season
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
Strong Winds knockdown powerlines in North Rapid City
Strong winds knockdown power poles in North Rapid City
Black Hills Urgent care
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week

Latest News

Bob H. Miller, Rapid City artist displays 30 year old Barbie inspired art at Dahl Arts Center.
Is ‘Weird Barbie’ in this Rapid City artist’s exhibition?
Strong Winds knockdown powerlines in North Rapid City
Strong winds knockdown power poles in North Rapid City
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Strong Winds knockdown powerlines in North Rapid City
One of the tools helping to replicate Martian magma and the degassing process.
South Dakota Mines experiment replicates Martian conditions, unearthing critical minerals in ‘groundbreaking’ experiment