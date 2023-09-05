Quilts galore at Hill City Quilt & Fiber Arts Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over 300 quilts, knitting, weaving, and felting items will fill the school’s gyms in Hill City. This will be the 24th year for the Hill City Quilt and Fiber Arts Show and Sale, becoming a long-awaited event for sewing lovers.

On September 9 and September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the family-friendly Hill City Quilt and Fiber Arts Show lets kids decorate their own quilt blocks. Barb Darling with the show says the Quilter’s Guild in Hill City makes all of the quilt blocks for kids.

Vi Colome of Mission will be the featured quilter you have to check out while wandering the gym and streets of Hill City. Colome is known for her star quilts.

